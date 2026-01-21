Home>>
Foreign ministry comments on Britain's approval of plans for China's new embassy building
(Xinhua) 16:33, January 21, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson made comments on Wednesday after the British government announced on Tuesday that it had approved plans for the construction of a new Chinese embassy in London.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing that providing support and convenience for the construction of diplomatic premises is an international obligation of host countries.
The planning and design of China's new embassy building is of high quality, and its application and approval totally follow the international diplomatic practices as well as local laws and regulations and procedures, Guo said.
