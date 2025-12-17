Chinese ambassador condemns Britain's irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong, lodges solemn representations

Xinhua) 09:27, December 17, 2025

LONDON, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang on Monday lodged solemn representations over the British foreign secretary's remarks on the conviction of Jimmy Lai, an instigator of anti-China riots in Hong Kong.

When meeting with a senior official of Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Zheng said that British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on Monday made irresponsible remarks regarding Lai's conviction and smeared the National Security Law for Hong Kong.

Such remarks constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs, trample on the spirit of the rule of law, and seriously violate the basic norms governing international relations, he said.

Lai was found guilty on Monday on two charges of conspiring to collude with external forces and a charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials.

The verdict was handed down by the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on the national security case of Lai and three companies linked to the now-defunct Apple Daily.

Lai was the primary planner and participant in a series of anti-China riots in Hong Kong, and what he did was by no means "peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression" as claimed by the British side, said a read-out by the Chinese embassy in Britain.

Britain's colonial rule over Hong Kong has long ended, Zheng said, adding that Britain is in no position and has no right to point fingers at or interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

Any attempt by Britain to interfere in Hong Kong's judicial affairs will only further expose its malicious intent to destabilize Hong Kong, will only provoke society-wide indignation in Hong Kong, and will get nowhere, he added.

