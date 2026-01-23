Home>>
Central government appoints new foreign ministry commissioner in Macao SAR
(Xinhua) 11:04, January 23, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's central government has decided to appoint Bian Lixin as commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), replacing Liu Xianfa.
