Macao to offer free bus tickets for int'l visitors in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:00, January 20, 2026

MACAO, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) on Monday announced it will launch a special offer of free direct coach tickets for international visitors arriving in Hong Kong.

In partnership with the Hong Kong-Macao bus service operator, the tourism office scheduled the service from Jan. 20 to Dec. 31, 2026.

Upon arrival at Hong Kong International Airport, eligible international visitors can go to the designated counter to obtain free one-way coach tickets to Macao via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, according to the office.

The MGTO said that the special offer is designed to energize international visitors' intention to visit Macao and boost visitor arrivals from diverse markets.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)