Macao, Hong Kong to optimize immigration clearance measures between them

Xinhua) 11:02, January 17, 2026

MACAO, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Public security authorities of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday announced that Macao and Hong Kong have decided to improve the immigration clearance facilitation measures between the two SARs.

The Public Security Police Force, Identification Services Bureau, and Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR jointly noted that with effect from Jan. 19, the minimum age of the permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao for using the automated immigration clearance channels of the other side (the e-channels in Hong Kong and the traditional two-gate automated channels in Macao) will be lowered from 11 to seven.

To align with the above measures, the use of the "joint inspection automated channels" and "iris recognition channels" in Macao will be extended to Hong Kong permanent residents aged seven to 10, thereby further enhancing their experience, according to the announcement.

The announcement also stated that eligible non-permanent residents of Hong Kong and Macao aged 18 or above may enroll at the local self-service kiosks and then use the automated immigration clearance channels on the other side for entry and exit within about three hours.

