Hong Kong high-speed rail to expand mainland links with 16 new destinations

Xinhua) 08:24, January 12, 2026

HONG KONG, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong section of the high-speed rail connecting the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong will introduce 16 new destinations starting from Jan. 26, railway operator MTR Corporation announced on Sunday.

The new destinations will connect Hong Kong with popular tourist cities, including Nanjing and Wuxi in Jiangsu Province, and Hefei in Anhui Province. This expansion will bring the total number of direct-access destinations from Hong Kong's West Kowloon Station to 110, according to MTR Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Hongqiao sleeper train service will be upgraded from operating Friday to Monday to daily departures. Train frequencies such as those to and from Guangzhounan Station will also be increased.

Jeny Yeung, chief executive officer of MTR Corporation, said that MTR has worked closely with government departments of HKSAR and the mainland, as well as the mainland railway authorities, to continuously add new destinations and enhance services, further facilitating cross-boundary travel, unlocking the economic potential of high-speed rail, and supporting national development.

