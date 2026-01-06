Hong Kong's MTR consortium wins major Sydney Metro West contract

Xinhua) 09:28, January 06, 2026

HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's MTR Corporation announced on Monday that Metro Trains West Consortium, its joint venture with a subsidiary of Chinese train producer CRRC Corporation Limited, has won a major contract for the new Sydney Metro West project in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

Under the contract, the consortium will provide next-generation metro trains and associated systems, as well as the commissioning and operation of the line connecting Sydney's major commercial and residential hub in the west, Parramatta, and the city center. With nine new stations, the brand-new 24-km underground metro railway line is targeted to commence service in 2032.

The infrastructure works are managed by the NSW government, while Metro Train West Consortium will be responsible for a range of tasks during the delivery phase, including supplying next-generation driverless metro trains, signalling systems, communications and control systems, as well as system integration, testing, and commissioning. The consortium will also undertake operations and maintenance after the line opens.

Rooted in Hong Kong, MTR Corporation is expanding internationally. In 2019, the corporation began operating the Sydney Metro Northwest Line through its subsidiary Metro Trains Sydney. In August 2024, the line was officially renamed Metro M1 Northwest and Bankstown Line.

