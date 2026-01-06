Asian Financial Forum to debut Global Business Summit in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:42, January 06, 2026

HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 19th Asian Financial Forum will be held on Jan. 26 and 27 in Hong Kong, featuring the inaugural Global Business Summit that spotlights the deep integration of finance and the real economy, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) said on Monday.

Co-organized by China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government and the HKTDC, the forum is expected to attract over 3,600 participants from around the world. Under the theme "Co-creating New Horizons Amid an Evolving Landscape," the forum will bring together over 100 global business and political leaders and financial experts to analyze geopolitical shifts and macroeconomic trends.

HKTDC Chairman Frederick Ma said that the Global Business Summit will expand the conversation beyond financial topics to the core of the real economy, aiming to unlock the potential of high-value industries and drive a wave of innovation for stronger economic growth.

Maggie Ng, chairperson of the Asian Financial Forum Steering Committee and HSBC Hong Kong's chief executive officer, said that participants of this year's forum will engage directly with industry leaders driving transformation across technology, consumer, healthcare, and finance sectors, while exploring Hong Kong's latest advancements in key areas.

The forum will feature multiple discussion panels, keynote speeches, thematic luncheons, and breakfast sessions, exploring global economic trends, economic forecasts, and other hot topics across finance and industry.

