Hong Kong pledges all-out efforts in fire aftermath, mulls reform to strengthen building safety

Xinhua) 10:11, January 15, 2026

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), attends the first meeting of the eighth-term Legislative Council in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong will make all-out efforts to handle the aftermath of the deadly fire at the residential complex and launch systematic reforms to improve building safety and fire control, John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said on Wednesday.

Lee made the remarks while addressing the first meeting of the eighth-term Legislative Council, where he detailed the government's response to the fire.

Hong Kong police and anti-graft authorities have arrested several people on suspicion of manslaughter and corruption. The development bureau has ordered the removal of all scaffolding nets on buildings under maintenance and overhauled the approval and inspection systems for such nets, Lee said.

Meanwhile, the HKSAR government has rolled out various subsidies and relief measures to support affected residents. An independent committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the incident and pursue accountability, with a report to be submitted within nine months, according to Lee.

He reiterated that the HKSAR government will heed the committee's recommendations, implement systematic reforms and introduce targeted improvement measures across various sectors.

The deadly fire broke out on Nov. 26, engulfing seven buildings in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district.

This photo shows a scene at the first meeting of the eighth-term Legislative Council in Hong Kong, south China, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

