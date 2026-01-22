Post-disaster reconstruction efforts bring new look to flood-affected area in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 10:33, January 22, 2026

Villagers prepare food for the Chinese New Year at Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 14, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Photo by Tian Jia/Xinhua)

This photo shows a statue at a cultural square of Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A villager (C) is accompanied by her grandchildren at her home at Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

An aerial drone photo shows a scene of flooding at Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 22, 2024. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Photo by Yang Huan/Xinhua)

A villager moves fruits inside a newly-built thermostatic storage facility at Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A villager works at a newly-built greenhouse for blueberry at Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A villager moves fruits inside a newly-built thermostatic storage facility at Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County, Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2026. Huludao was severely affected by floods in August 2024, and the low-lying Zhujiagou Village of Suizhong County used to be among the hardest-hit rural areas in the city. The village has undergone a complete transformation thanks to swift post-disaster reconstruction efforts. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)