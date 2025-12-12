Ice and snow industry drives high-quality development in NE China's Liaoning

December 12, 2025

Ski enthusiasts ski at the Guaipo International Ski Resort in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (People's Daily Online/Xiao Yuan)

The 2025-2026 snow season in northeast China's Liaoning Province officially began on Dec. 7. At the Guaipo International Ski Resort in Shenyang, the provincial capital, skiers filled the equipment rental area and lined up to ride the magic carpet conveyor lift.

In March, Liaoning introduced an implementation plan to drive the province's full revitalization through high-quality development of its ice and snow economy. Under the plan, the province aims to raise the total output value of the industry to around 190 billion yuan (about $26.89 billion) by 2027 and approximately 250 billion yuan by 2030.

In January 2026, Shenyang will host the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup. Nearly 180 athletes from 19 countries and regions are expected to compete, giving local residents the chance to experience the excitement of a world-class winter sports event right in their own city.

This winter, Liaoning will host more than 120 ice and snow sports events, which are expected to attract around 500,000 participants.

Snow has brought new possibilities for cultural tourism, helping drive winter spending. Two months ago, a new expressway leading to the Tianqiaogou Ski Resort in Dandong, Liaoning, officially opened to traffic.

As one of China's first national-level ski resorts and the only national-level ski resort in Liaoning, this destination offers four ski runs of varying difficulty. By integrating the ski area with boutique B&Bs, restaurants, and surrounding attractions, it has been developed into a true one-stop vacation spot.

Photo shows the night view of a scenic area in Tongjiangyu village, Xiaoshi town, Benxi city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

One hundred kilometers away, Tongjiangyu village in Xiaoshi town, Benxi city, is packed with visitors along its Manchu-style street. Since the opening of the village's scenic area, the village has been transformed into a vibrant tourist destination.

The snow season is the busiest time of year for Liaoning Huachi Special Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd. In the company's workshop in the industrial park of Xinbin Manchu Autonomous County, Fushun, every assembly line is running at full throttle. Rows of multifunctional snow removal vehicles are lined up, ready for delivery across the country.

According to a company executive, its products are leading the market in northeast China. In the first half of this year, the company’s output value reached 86 million yuan, already 70 percent of its annual target. As a national high-tech enterprise, the company makes significant investments in R&D and now holds more than 30 national patents.

