Maple leaves brighten autumn scenery in Benxi, NE China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 10:25, October 03, 2025

This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Laobiangou scenic area in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The maple leaves here have entered the best viewing period during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Tourists have fun at the Laobiangou scenic area in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 1, 2025. The maple leaves here have entered the best viewing period during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

This photo taken on Oct. 1, 2025 shows a view of the Laobiangou scenic area in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The maple leaves here have entered the best viewing period during the National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

