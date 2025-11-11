Pet industry developed in Anshan, China's Liaoning
A shop owner displays ornamental fish at a market in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 10, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A staff member tends a dog patient at a pet hospital in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A staff member grooms a pet dog at a pet grooming training school in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
Staff members groom pet dogs at a pet grooming training school in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
Pet carrier products are pictured in Nantai Township of Haicheng City in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 21, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A staff member arranges medicine at a pet hospital in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A customer buys ornamental fish at a market in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 10, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
A pet dog plays at a park in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A staff member promotes a pet carrier via live streaming in Nantai Township of Haicheng City in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 21, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Smart pet products unlock new market opportunities
- East China's county reboots as pet-economy powerhouse
- 1st pet-friendly park in Pinggu District of Beijing opens to public
- Nanguo pear processing enterprises in NE China enter peak production season
- So, You're Interested in China? | Bringing your pet with you to China
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.