Pet industry developed in Anshan, China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 16:39, November 11, 2025

A shop owner displays ornamental fish at a market in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 10, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A staff member tends a dog patient at a pet hospital in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member grooms a pet dog at a pet grooming training school in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Staff members groom pet dogs at a pet grooming training school in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Pet carrier products are pictured in Nantai Township of Haicheng City in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 21, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A staff member arranges medicine at a pet hospital in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A customer buys ornamental fish at a market in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 10, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A pet dog plays at a park in Tiexi District of Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Nov. 7, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A staff member promotes a pet carrier via live streaming in Nantai Township of Haicheng City in Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Oct. 21, 2025. In recent years, Anshan, a traditional industrial city, has gained new vitality with the development of a distinctive pet industry cluster that spans pet carrier manufacturing, food processing, and grooming services. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

