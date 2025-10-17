Home>>
So, You're Interested in China? | Bringing your pet with you to China
By Michael Kurtagh (People's Daily Online) 16:14, October 17, 2025
Deciding to come out to China long term is a huge decision for anyone, but don't let the fact you have a pet stand in your way!
It may seem daunting, but with a bit of planning bringing your cat or dog to China is a breeze. After watching this video, you will be well on your way to mastering the paperwork behind it, and can enjoy life in China alongside your "Gou" (dog) or "Mao" (cat)!
