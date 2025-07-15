Zhejiang's Pingyang turns pet products into big business

Photo shows the Pet Town in Pingyang county, east China's Zhejiang province.

Pingyang county in east China's Zhejiang province, has reinvented itself as a pet-lover's paradise. When 1990s-born local Zeng Yao invites fellow enthusiasts to his hometown, he offers a mix of business and leisure: "Spend a weekend dressing up your dog for our pet fashion show. Browse our pet supply superstore. Tour the pet food factory right next door."

Nestled between verdant mountains and the Aojiang River, Pingyang is known for its picturesque landscapes. Today, however, its identity is equally shaped by an omnipresent pet culture - from countryside homestays offering cozy dog houses and eco-friendly cat litter to urban streets adorned with whimsical pet-themed murals.

This identity marks a deliberate transformation. Two decades ago, Pingyang thrived as a leather-processing hub, home to over 1,200 tanneries at its peak. While lucrative, the industry exacted an environmental toll, spurring a shift in the local economy.

"In the 1990s, traders arrived seeking discarded pig and cow hides. None of us imagined those scraps would become premium pet chews!" recalled Chen Zhenbiao, a resident of Shuitou township in Pingyang. Sensing a business opportunity, he founded Peidi Animal Nutrition Technology Co., Ltd., a producer of high-protein pet goods.

Today, Shuitou's Chongle Road showcases the industry's scale: two publicly listed pet supply companies stand opposite each other, distributing products worldwide. In 2024 alone, nearly 100 pet enterprises in Pingyang generated over 5 billion yuan (697.81 million) in output. The county now accounts for more than half of China's pet chew exports and a third of the country's pet leash production.

Inside Peidi's production workshop, workers slice duck, chicken, and beef before freeze-drying - a process that produces gourmet pet snacks. "Consumers increasingly seek trusted brands and specialized products, creating a vast, segmented market," said the company's deputy general manager Tang Zhaobo. Beyond chews, Peidi now produces pet food, meat snacks, and even pet-friendly ice cream.

A host sells pet supplies via livestream at the Pet Town in Pingyang county, east China's Zhejiang province.

Zeng Yao, leveraging Shuitou's leather-making legacy, developed transparent, portable pet crates after years of experience in the luggage industry. Nearby in Wanquan township, manufacturers have shifted from household furnishings to pet sofas and scratching boards. With government support, such adaptations have expanded Pingyang's pet sector into dozens of categories spanning food, toys, apparel, and accessories.

Yet product diversification alone cannot guarantee success. The real challenge lies in breaking into the market. "Historically reliant on exports, we've shifted focus to China's booming domestic market," Zeng explained.

To capture this demand, Pingyang unveiled a flagship experiential hub: Pet Town. The sprawling complex showcases local and national brands, allowing visitors to explore curated selections of pet products.

Adjacent to it, a newly launched livestreaming center hums with activity. "This hybrid model blending livestream e-commerce, tourism, and retail drives brand visibility and cultivates influencers. Over 50 local pet brands now broadcast from the facility," said Zeng, who also runs a digital development company and a storefront on Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com.

A dog plays at the Pet Town in Pingyang county, east China's Zhejiang province.

Zeng Xinyi runs a livestream channel where she often chats enthusiastically with viewers. A graduate of a pet care program at a vocational school in Pingyang, she chose to remain in her hometown after finishing her studies. The school offers several pet-related majors, and thanks to partnerships with local companies, many graduates find jobs quickly in the thriving local sector.

True to its name, Pet Town integrates animals into its core experience. Themed events - from brand exhibitions to pet contests and curated travel itineraries for pet owners - merge tourism with commerce along Pingyang's scenic landscapes. Streets once silent now pulse with the energy of visitors and their companions.

"We're developing comprehensive pet-inclusive tourism: accredited boarding, pet-friendly campgrounds, dedicated buses, hotels, and self-service grooming stations. Our goal is to become a premier destination for pet lovers," said an official from the county's culture, media, tourism and sports bureau.

"This is a big business," said Zeng. He plans to replicate the Pet Town concept nationally, hoping more people will get to know Pingyang through its vibrant pet industry.

(Photos courtesy of the media center of Pingyang county)

