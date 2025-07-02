Pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expands scope

Xinhua) 10:01, July 02, 2025

A pet cat is seen in a transport case at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

Each traveler is allowed to bring one healthy pet weighing no more than 15 kilograms and standing no taller than 40 centimeters at the shoulder, accompanied by a valid quarantine certificate, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A staff member checks the condition of a pet transport case at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

A staff member checks information of pets at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

A passenger puts a pet cat in a transport case at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

A pet cat is pictured in a transport case at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

A passenger arranges a transport case for his cat at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

A pet cat looks outside in a transport case at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

Staff members transport a pet transport case to a train at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

Staff members transport a pet transport case to a platform at Wuhan Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 1, 2025. On the first day of this year's summer travel rush, some qualified domesticated cats and dogs boarded on bullet trains accompanying their owners in Wuhan on Tuesday, as the pilot pet consignment service on high-speed railways expanded its scope from June 20.

