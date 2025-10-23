1st pet-friendly park in Pinggu District of Beijing opens to public

Xinhua) 09:52, October 23, 2025

A woman takes photos with her pet dog at a pet-friendly park in Wangxinzhuang Town of Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2025. The first pet-friendly park in Pinggu District of Beijing opened to the public recently. The park is equipped with sports, drinking water, walking and other areas for pets, enabling citizens to travel with their pets and enjoy the outdoors with them. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A pet dog drinks water at a pet-friendly park in Wangxinzhuang Town of Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2025. The first pet-friendly park in Pinggu District of Beijing opened to the public recently. The park is equipped with sports, drinking water, walking and other areas for pets, enabling citizens to travel with their pets and enjoy the outdoors with them. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

People take a walk with their pet dogs at a pet-friendly park in Wangxinzhuang Town of Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2025. The first pet-friendly park in Pinggu District of Beijing opened to the public recently. The park is equipped with sports, drinking water, walking and other areas for pets, enabling citizens to travel with their pets and enjoy the outdoors with them. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A pet dog plays in a sports area for pets at a pet-friendly park in Wangxinzhuang Town of Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 22, 2025. The first pet-friendly park in Pinggu District of Beijing opened to the public recently. The park is equipped with sports, drinking water, walking and other areas for pets, enabling citizens to travel with their pets and enjoy the outdoors with them. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

