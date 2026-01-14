Local authorities upgrade strawberry-based economy in Donggang, China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 08:52, January 14, 2026

A staff member works at a strawberry processing center in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2026. As China's largest strawberry production and export base, Donggang boasts a stable strawberry planting area of approximately 200,000 mu (about 13,333 hectares). More than 100,000 farming households in the city are engaged in strawberry cultivation.

Local authorities have been investing heavily in talent development, brand building, and financing support to further upgrade strawberry-based economy here. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 12, 2026 shows strawberry greenhouses in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A farmer works at a strawberry greenhouse in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2026.

(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A staff member works at a breeding facility of a strawberry research institute in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2026.

(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A staff member works at a strawberry processing center in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2026.

(Xinhua/Li Gang)

A farmer promotes strawberries via livestreaming at a strawberry greenhouse in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2026.

(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A staff member works at a breeding facility of a strawberry research institute in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2026.

(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A farmer works at a strawberry greenhouse in Donggang City of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2026.

(Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

