NW China's Xinjiang ensures vegetable, fruit supply amid cold wave

Xinhua) 08:23, January 22, 2026

URUMQI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

The Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, a regional logistics hub for agricultural produce, has launched a preemptive mechanism to secure supply sources and boost stocks in advance. At present, local markets are well stocked with vegetables and fruits, while prices remain stable.

