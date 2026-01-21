China's Urumqi ensures ample supply of vegetables and fruits amid cold wave

Xinhua) 16:57, January 21, 2026

A staff member sorts vegetables in the government reserve vegetable sales area of a community direct-sale store in Shuimogou District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

The Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, a regional logistics hub for agricultural produce, has launched a preemptive mechanism to secure supply sources and boost stocks in advance. At present, local markets are well stocked with vegetable and fruits, while prices remain stable. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A resident buys vegetables at a community direct-sale food store in Shuimogou District of Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A man buys vegetables at an agricultural products market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A vendor prepares to unload vegetables from a truck at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A vendor arranges vegetables at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A staff member unloads a box of fresh vegetables from a truck at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A man buys vegetables at an agricultural products market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A man buys vegetables at an agricultural products market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows fresh vegetables at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A vendor transports fresh vegetables at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A resident buys vegetables at a farmers' market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A staff member loads a sack of vegetables onto a vehicle at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

Residents buy vegetables at an agricultural products market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 20, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

A staff member unloads a box of fresh vegetables from a truck at the Jiuding agricultural products wholesale market in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 19, 2026. A massive cold wave has hit northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, causing sharp temperature drops. Authorities across sectors in the region have worked in coordination to ensure an ample supply of vegetables and fruits.

