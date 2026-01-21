Major Xinjiang port sees record export of 450,000 vehicles in 2025

Xinhua) 16:23, January 21, 2026

URUMQI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's largest land port for automobile exports, the Horgos Port in northwest Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, saw vehicle exports reach a record high in 2025.

According to statistics released by the Horgos Customs on Wednesday, 450,000 vehicles were exported via the port last year, marking a year-on-year increase of 6.9 percent. Currently, an average of more than 1,000 vehicles exit the port each day.

The port, bordering Kazakhstan, has become a "golden channel" for Chinese vehicles, particularly new energy vehicles (NEVs), to reach international markets. Chinese NEVs have become a key driver of the growth in exports, gaining popularity across Central Asia and Russia due to their technological competitiveness and cost efficiency, according to the customs.

Horgos Customs has introduced an innovative clearance system that allows commercial vehicles to be driven directly out of the port, a measure the customs says has played a pivotal role in boosting clearance efficiency. Previously, most exported vehicles exited the port on truck beds.

