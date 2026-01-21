Beijing West Railway Station marks 30th anniversary
Passengers take photos at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 21, 2026. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an interior view of the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Beijing West Railway Station and its surrounding areas in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Beijing West Railway Station and its surrounding areas in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A bullet train pulls out of the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 21, 2026. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Beijing West Railway Station and its surrounding areas in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
This photo taken on Jan. 21, 2026 shows an interior view of the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A bullet train stops at a platform of the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 21, 2026. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Passengers prepare for boarding on a platform at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 21, 2026. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing's GDP surpasses 5 trillion yuan mark
- China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan
- Train tickets for 2026 chunyun go on sale, with 539 mln trips expected
- Beijing braces for snowfall, cold wave
- Beijing's 'Rocket Street' project is completed, featuring heavy-duty airspace-related assembly workshops
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.