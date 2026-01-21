Beijing West Railway Station marks 30th anniversary

Passengers take photos at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, on Jan. 21, 2026. The Beijing West Railway Station marked its 30th anniversary on Wednesday. Over the past three decades, this modern transport hub has handled more than 1.96 billion passenger trips, standing as a witness to China's development and the evolution of its railway network. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

