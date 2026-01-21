Beijing's GDP surpasses 5 trillion yuan mark

Xinhua) January 21, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese capital Beijing's GDP exceeded 5.207 trillion yuan (about 743.79 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, up 5.4 percent year on year, surpassing the 5 trillion yuan mark for the first time, according to the municipal statistics bureau.

