Home>>
Wintersweet in full bloom at Wofo Temple in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:29, January 12, 2026
Visitors enjoy wintersweet blossoms at the Wofo Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)
This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows a view at the Wofo Temple in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)
A visitor takes photos of wintersweet blossoms at the Wofo Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)
A visitor takes photos of wintersweet blossoms at the Wofo Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)
Visitors enjoy wintersweet blossoms at the Wofo Temple in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)
This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2026 shows wintersweet blossoms at the Wofo Temple in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Fan Yuqing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.