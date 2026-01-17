Beijing braces for snowfall, cold wave

January 17, 2026

People walk against strong wind outside the east gate of the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2025. Affected by strong cold air, Beijing is hit by a cold wave. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Beijing is bracing for a significant snowfall and a sharp drop in temperature starting Saturday as a cold wave approaches, local meteorological authorities said Friday.

According to the municipal meteorological authorities, light snow is expected to first appear in the city's western areas during the day on Saturday, before expanding to cover the entire city by nightfall.

The main period of snowfall is forecast to last from Saturday night through Sunday daytime, likely causing icy conditions and reduced visibility.

Affected by the snowfall and cold front, temperatures in Beijing will plunge this weekend, with daytime highs forecast to drop below freezing.

Meteorologists have warned that temperatures will remain low for the coming week and advised the public to take precautions.

