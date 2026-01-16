Beijing's 'Rocket Street' project is completed, featuring heavy-duty airspace-related assembly workshops

Global Times) 08:56, January 16, 2026

The Beijing "Rocket Street" project is entering the handover and commissioning phase, according to a statement from the Beijing Economic Technological Development Area (Beijing E-Town) sent to the Global Times on Thursday.

The project will become the country's first experimental research-and-production base for commercial aerospace development.

Located in Yizhuang in southeastern Beijing, the project covers 145,000 square meters of floor area. It will include four major functional zones, covering a generic technology platform, innovation center, high-end manufacturing center, and an exhibition and mission control center.

The project will provide a dozen shared services, including rocket and satellite R&D and testing, intelligent manufacturing, and integrated space-air-ground mission control, matching the full industrial-chain needs of commercial spaceflight development, said the statement.

Notably, the innovation center and the high-end manufacturing center of the project are not conventional workshops, but specialized heavy-duty workshops boasting a clear height of 7.9 meters with a load-bearing capacity of 3 tons on the first floor, while floors above the second level have a clear height of 5.4 meters and a load-bearing capacity of 1 ton.

These specifications are designed to meet the research and production requirements of large aerospace systems such as rockets, supporting enterprises engaged in system design, key components, control systems, satellite terminal manufacturing, as well as related R&D, manufacturing and office functions, the statement read.

Commercial aerospace is a pillar industry in Beijing E-Town, and has already attracted more than 200 related enterprises. The commercial rocket companies here account for 75 percent of the national total, forming a complete industrial chain covering launch vehicles, satellite manufacturing, aerospace new materials, and space technology applications.

In 2025, rockets developed by companies from Beijing E-Town carried out 24 successful launches, placing more than 160 satellites into orbit, achieving full-batch delivery of internet satellites, per the statement. The aerospace sector generated over 30 billion yuan in revenue for the same year.

