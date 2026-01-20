China's Tianjin inaugurates cross-Caspian freight route to Azerbaijan
This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows the first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train departing from north China's Tianjin Municipality. The first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train from Tianjin to Baku, Azerbaijan, departed on Monday, carrying goods such as stainless steel pipes and household appliances. The train, operated by China Railway Beijing Group, will leave the country via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before traversing Kazakhstan and ultimately being shipped across the Caspian Sea to Baku. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
TIANJIN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train from north China's Tianjin Municipality to Baku, Azerbaijan, departed on Monday, carrying goods such as stainless steel pipes and household appliances.
The train, operated by China Railway Beijing Group, will leave the country via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before traversing Kazakhstan and ultimately being shipped across the Caspian Sea to Baku.
This new route adds a stable and efficient freight channel connecting Tianjin with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and other countries, said Yang Junyong from Tianjin Container Center Station.
Spanning a journey of approximately 7,000 kilometers in about 20 days, the route cuts travel time by around 10 days compared to traditional sea transport, according to Yang.
Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, serves as a pivotal hub in the cross-Caspian international multimodal transport corridor. Upon arrival from Tianjin, goods can be further distributed to other destinations from Baku.
In 2025, the station operated a total of 390 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains, marking a year-on-year increase of 38 percent.
This photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows the first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train departing from north China's Tianjin Municipality. The first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train from Tianjin to Baku, Azerbaijan, departed on Monday, carrying goods such as stainless steel pipes and household appliances. The train, operated by China Railway Beijing Group, will leave the country via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before traversing Kazakhstan and ultimately being shipped across the Caspian Sea to Baku. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
A drone photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows the first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train departing from north China's Tianjin Municipality. The first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train from Tianjin to Baku, Azerbaijan, departed on Monday, carrying goods such as stainless steel pipes and household appliances. The train, operated by China Railway Beijing Group, will leave the country via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before traversing Kazakhstan and ultimately being shipped across the Caspian Sea to Baku. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 19, 2026 shows the first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train departing from north China's Tianjin Municipality. The first cross-Caspian Sea China-Central Asia freight train from Tianjin to Baku, Azerbaijan, departed on Monday, carrying goods such as stainless steel pipes and household appliances. The train, operated by China Railway Beijing Group, will leave the country via Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region before traversing Kazakhstan and ultimately being shipped across the Caspian Sea to Baku. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
Related Stories
- Train tickets for 2026 chunyun go on sale, with 539 mln trips expected
- New railway timetable showcases enhanced connectivity nationwide
- Major Xinjiang rail port sees record for China-Europe freight trains
- China's railway passenger trips exceed 4.5 billion in 2025
- Rail-sea intermodal freight train loaded with NEVs departs from China's Chongqing
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.