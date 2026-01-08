China's railway passenger trips exceed 4.5 billion in 2025

January 08, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's railways handled nearly 4.59 billion passenger trips in 2025, underpinned by a steadily expanding and modernizing rail transport system, official data showed.

According to a national railway work conference on Thursday, the figure marked a 6.4 percent increase year on year, while freight volume surpassed 5.27 billion tonnes in 2025, up 2 percent from a year earlier.

Speaking at the meeting, Song Xiude, head of the National Railway Administration, noted that China's total operating railway mileage has expanded to 165,000 km, with high-speed rail lines exceeding 50,000 km.

Key indicators, including passenger turnover, freight volume and transport density, have remained the world's highest, Song said. He added that China continues to lead in technologies for high-speed, plateau, cold-region and heavy-haul railways, while intelligent and green technologies are advancing rapidly.

"The continuously improving modern railway infrastructure system has provided strong support for the country's high-quality economic and social development," Song said.

