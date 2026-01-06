China Railway's transport revenue tops 1 trillion yuan in 2025

Xinhua

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Monday that its annual transport revenue reached 1.0204 trillion yuan (about 145 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025, exceeding 1 trillion yuan for the first time, and representing a year-on-year increase of 3.1 percent.

The national railway operator credited the results to tighter budget discipline and improved cost control, which led to budget savings of 19.7 billion yuan.

The company also strengthened its financial position, reducing its debt-to-asset ratio by 1 percentage point to 62.5 percent by the end of 2025.

China Railway said it will continue to advance market-oriented and law-based operations in 2026. It will focus on key priorities such as promoting the transformation and development of non-transport business, and keeping non-productive expenditures under strict control.

