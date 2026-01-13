Major Xinjiang rail port sees record for China-Europe freight trains

URUMQI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Alashankou, also known as Alataw Pass, a major railway port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, handled a record number of China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains in 2025, highlighting the corridor's expanding role in stabilizing global supply chains.

A total of 8,165 freight trains passed through the port last year, marking a 6.3 percent increase compared to 2024, according to local customs authorities.

Customs officer Sofiya Umarjan said that efficiency measures, including the broader application of intelligent inspection systems and image recognition technology, have allowed trains to be inspected and cleared immediately upon arrival.

"These steps have significantly reduced waiting times at the port," Sofiya Umarjan said. In 2025, Alashankou recorded a single-day peak of 30 freight trains, while overall clearance time was cut by 18.4 percent compared to the previous year.

"On average, a returning freight train can now complete gauge-change and reloading procedures within about two hours," said Chen Zhibin, an operations manager at the station.

Freight services passing through Alashankou now cover 128 routes, connecting China with 21 countries, including Germany and Poland. Cargo carried ranges from auto parts and electronic products to daily consumer goods, according to customs data.

Located on the border with Kazakhstan, the Alashankou port serves as a key transportation corridor linking China with Central Asia and Europe. The launch of the first China-Europe freight train service in 2011 transformed China's northwestern border region into a frontier for the country's opening-up efforts.

