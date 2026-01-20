Vocational programs build a bridge for ASEAN talents

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Standing before a smartphone screen in a studio in north China's Hebei Province, Pirisa Yangdiew, a Thai student, introduced local products to netizens in her native language.

"I was a beginner in cross-border e-commerce, but now I can handle a live broadcast on my own," said Yangdiew, a computer major from a technical institute in Thailand. She is currently spending a year at the Hebei Software Institute as part of an international exchange program.

Yangdiew's journey is part of a joint program between Chinese and Thai institutes as well as Chinese enterprises in Thailand. Unlike traditional classrooms, the program focuses on practical experience. Students visit factories and digital hubs to learn skills such as video editing, image design and marketing.

In 2025, the program recruited 20 Thai students for long-term study. Meanwhile, 10 Chinese teachers traveled to Thailand to provide Chinese and vocational skills training to local staff.

The goal is simple: to "teach a man to fish" by aligning education with the real-world needs of industries, said Wang Ziye, a teacher from the department of internet commerce at Hebei Software Institute.

"The students gain more than just knowledge; they gain a competitive edge," Wang added. "By learning Chinese culture and modern skills, they become top candidates for both local and Chinese companies in Thailand."

In the past few years, China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have deepened their cooperation in vocational education, a key focus of regional cooperation.

Programs such as degree courses, employer-assisted training and short-term exchanges have helped upskill workers to meet the needs of industries across the ASEAN.

In Indonesia, Liuzhou Polytechnic University and machinery giant LiuGong have established a modern craftsmanship institute in Jakarta. Many graduates from the program now work at LiuGong's subsidiaries in ASEAN countries, where they contribute their skills and gain international experience.

In Thailand, Chinese automaker GAC Group has launched a training center specifically for new energy vehicle (NEV) talent, in collaboration with Tencent.

Looking ahead, Yangdiew plans to bring her expertise back to Thailand and help serve as a digital bridge. "I want to help more quality Chinese products reach Thailand while bringing Thai goods to the Chinese market through e-commerce," she said.

