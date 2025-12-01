China-ASEAN innovation base launched to boost collaboration in emerging industries

Xinhua) 09:28, December 01, 2025

SHENZHEN, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- A collaborative innovation base for emerging industries between China and ASEAN countries was officially launched on Friday, marking a new step toward deepening cross-regional cooperation in emerging technologies, rules and regulations, and industrial standards.

The China-ASEAN Collaborative Innovation Demonstration Base for Emerging Industries was announced at the 2025 ASEAN-CHINA GBA Economic Cooperation (Qianhai) Forum, held in Shenzhen, a reform pioneer in south China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA). The two-day event attracted over 1,000 participants from government bodies, business associations and enterprises in China and ASEAN countries.

The first four demonstration bases will be established in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, forming a network to facilitate industrial cooperation and regulatory alignment.

During the forum, more than 20 cooperation projects were signed, covering sectors such as AI healthcare, distributed photovoltaic and cell therapy.

Against a backdrop of slowing global growth and rising protectionism, China and ASEAN countries are strengthening economic integration and have been each other's largest trading partners for five consecutive years, said Shi Zhongjun, secretary-general of the ASEAN-China Centre.

To emphasize the forum's role in fostering closer collaboration, he expressed his hope to build a tighter network for exchanges, deepen cooperation in areas such as digital intelligence, and deliver more tangible outcomes.

