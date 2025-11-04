China-ASEAN seminar opens in south China, highlighting governance
NANNING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Seminar of ASEAN-China Academies on Governance and Public Administration and Think Tanks opened on Monday in Nanning, the capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, focusing on state, regional and global governance, with participants from both sides discussing ways to strengthen cooperation and build consensus.
Themed "National Governance and Asian Civilizations," the event gathered approximately 100 participants from ASEAN member states, alongside Chinese officials, as well as experts and scholars from think tanks, research institutions and universities, among others.
In their speeches, foreign participants lauded China's active role in contributing expertise to governance issues nationally, regionally and globally, and highlighted the seminar as a step to implement outcomes from China-ASEAN leaders' meetings, fostering collaboration in governance training and exchanges.
Four parallel sessions held concurrently addressed topics such as state governance in Asian societies, governance efficacy in the digital-intelligence era, regional cooperation, and Asian approaches to global governance.
With Guangxi as a key hub, the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to deepen and become one of the most successful and dynamic models in Asia-Pacific cooperation.
