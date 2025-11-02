Chinese defense minister attends ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus in Malaysia

Xinhua) 12:03, November 02, 2025

The 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) is held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun attended the 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) here on Saturday.

In his remarks, Dong said that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the ADMM-Plus mechanism. As the destinies of regional countries become increasingly interconnected, the calls for peace and the pursuit of development are growing stronger, while new threats and challenges continue to emerge.

He noted that the Global Governance Initiative provides Chinese solutions for responding to global changes and challenges, and aligns with the core principles of the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Dong said that all countries should remain committed to the original aspiration of peace and cooperation, seek common ground while shelving differences, work hand in hand to pursue common development and share the fruits of peace.

China and ASEAN are neighbors with shared interests, willing to play a constructive role for regional peace and tranquility, said Dong, adding that China supports ASEAN's centrality in the regional architecture, and is ready to work with regional countries to shoulder the responsibility for maintaining regional peace, bridge differences through dialogue and consultation, enhance the level of open cooperation, and remain a reliable and stabilizing force.

China will continue to contribute to the ADMM-Plus security cooperation, build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, and jointly safeguard international and regional peace and stability, he added.

Also on Friday, Dong held talks with defense leaders from South Korea, Japan and Australia.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)