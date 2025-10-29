Home>>
Chinese premier returns to Beijing after visiting Singapore, attending Leaders' Meetings on East Asian Cooperation in Malaysia
(Xinhua) 10:41, October 29, 2025
BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Tuesday aboard a chartered plane after paying an official visit to Singapore and attending the Leaders' Meetings on East Asian Cooperation in Malaysia.
When leaving Kuala Lumpur, Li was seen off at the airport by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, and Chinese Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Hou Yanqi.
