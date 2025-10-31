15th China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting held in Malaysia

Xinhua) 20:43, October 31, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting was held here on Friday, co-chaired by Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, as Malaysia serves as the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Dong said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of China and ASEAN countries, defense cooperation between China and ASEAN has steadily expanded, making important contributions to regional peace and stability.

Faced with a world of change and disorder, he said, it is even more necessary for China and ASEAN to act as anchors of stability and together build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future. China is ready to work with all parties to uphold the spirit of seeking strength through unity in order to reinforce the shield of common security.

Drawing on Eastern wisdom and pooling Eastern strength, Dong said China will take practical actions to safeguard the long-term peace and stability of the South China Sea. He added that China remains committed to the path of win-win cooperation, mutual learning, and closer people-to-people ties to enhance collective resilience in addressing security challenges.

Mohamed Khaled and defense leaders from other ASEAN countries spoke highly of the achievements in China-ASEAN relations, praised China's respect for ASEAN's central position in regional architecture, and expressed willingness to strengthen defense and security cooperation with China to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

The participating countries also agreed to hold the second China-ASEAN maritime exercise in 2027.

Also on Friday, Dong held talks with defense leaders from the United States, New Zealand and Thailand, who attended the 12th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)