ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges 2024-2025 closes in Malaysia

Xinhua) 15:37, December 11, 2025

Guests attend the closing ceremony of the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges 2024-2025 in Malacca, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The closing ceremony of the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges 2024-2025, co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Malaysia-China Friendship Association, was held in Malacca, Malaysia, from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sent a congratulatory letter to the event. Yang Wanming, president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, led the Chinese delegation and delivered remarks.

About 300 participants from the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, Chinese ministries, 11 Chinese provincial-level regions, as well as the ASEAN-China Center, ASEAN Secretariat and some friendship organizations in ASEAN countries attended the event.

The event kicked off along Jonker Street in Malacca with drum performances and lion dances as guests toured the historic quarter to revisit the long-standing friendship between Malaysia and China before jointly planting a China-ASEAN Friendship Tree.

During the closing ceremony, awards were presented to the top ten projects and best-organized programs for the year. A China-ASEAN people-to-people exchange roundtable was also held.

Over the past two years, China and ASEAN jointly staged nearly 200 high-level, high-impact and widely welcomed people-to-people exchange activities.

Dancers perform at the closing ceremony of the ASEAN-China Year of People-to-People Exchanges 2024-2025 in Malacca, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Cheng Yiheng)

