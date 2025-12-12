Hong Ting Forum held in Indonesia to promote China-ASEAN cooperation

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, speaks in a video address during the Hong Ting Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

JAKARTA, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Ting Forum themed "Advance New Frontiers for China-ASEAN Cooperation" was held on Thursday in Jakarta, Indonesia, where participants had in-depth discussions on strengthening China-ASEAN cooperation.

Jointly organized by Xinhua News Agency Asia-Pacific Regional Bureau, the Chinese Mission to ASEAN, Xinhua Institute, and Xinhua Guangxi Bureau, the event brought together nearly 100 participants from governments, academia, businesses and media organizations from China and ASEAN member states.

In a video address, Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said that initiatives proposed by China, such as cultivating a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, provide important guidance for the steady and long-term development of China-ASEAN cooperation. He stressed that Xinhua News Agency has always been a witness and participant throughout the process of China-ASEAN cooperation.

Taking this forum as an opportunity, Xinhua News Agency will ride the momentum, continue to make unremitting efforts, further elaborate on the visions and guidance put forward by leaders of both China and ASEAN countries, tell vivid stories about China-ASEAN cooperation in various fields, conduct in-depth research on forward-looking and strategic issues concerning regional development, organize more exchange activities between Chinese and ASEAN media and think tanks, amplify the clarion call of the times for building a peaceful, safe and secure, prosperous, beautiful and amicable home, and compose a magnificent chapter of China and ASEAN sharing a common future and co-creating a better tomorrow, he noted.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said in a video message that China and ASEAN share one of the most substantive and dynamic partnerships in the region, with China remaining ASEAN's largest trading partner and economic connectivity continuing to deepen between the two sides. He also noted that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol have opened a new chapter in bilateral cooperation.

Charg d'Affaires of the Chinese Mission to ASEAN Fu Fengshan called on both sides to accelerate the formation of a new development pattern, jointly uphold the multilateral trading system, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and use the stability of bilateral cooperation to hedge against uncertainties in international development.

During the forum, Xinhua Institute officially released the Indonesian-language edition of its think-tank report "RCEP and the Vision of the Maritime Silk Road: New Space for China-ASEAN Cooperation," providing new intellectual support for advancing regional cooperation.

The China-ASEAN Media and Think Tank Salon was also held on the sidelines of the forum, attracting representatives from more than 10 media outlets and research institutions across ASEAN countries.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn speaks in a video address during the Hong Ting Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

Charg d'Affaires of the Chinese Mission to ASEAN Fu Fengshan addresses the Hong Ting Forum in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Cen Yunpeng)

