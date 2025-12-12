China to work with ASEAN to align development strategies, resist unilateral bullying: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 08:34, December 12, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China regards ASEAN as its closest cooperation partner and is ready to continue providing mutual support and trust with ASEAN, align development strategies, create cooperation highlights, uphold open regionalism, pursue true multilateralism, resist any form of unilateral bullying and Cold War mentality, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, told Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Brunei's second minister of foreign affairs, that China and ASEAN can jointly act as an important force for regional prosperity and stability.

Noting that the next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Wang said China is willing to take the important consensus reached by the two heads of state as the fundamental guideline, maintain high-level exchanges with Brunei, enhance strategic communication, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, and take new steps in building a China-Brunei community with a shared future.

Wang elaborated on China's principled position on the Taiwan question, and on the grave harm of the erroneous statements made by Japan's current leader regarding Taiwan.

He commended Brunei for upholding the one-China principle firmly over the years, and expressed his hope and belief that Brunei will come to understand China's position fully, and will continue to be a strong supporter of the Chinese people's just cause in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Wang also called on the two sides to work together to defend the post-war international order, as well as human conscience and justice.

Brunei recognizes that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China and will stay committed to the one-China policy, and will support China's great cause of national reunification, Erywan said.

China has always been the most important force in promoting regional solidarity and stability, he noted.

He said Brunei is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, strengthen political mutual trust, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, deepen cooperation in fields such as manufacturing, agriculture and fisheries, and push for greater development of Brunei-China relations.

Erywan noted that against the backdrop of rising uncertainties in the current international situation, regional countries should strengthen cooperation and jointly resist unilateralism and neocolonialism.

Noting that China and ASEAN are natural cooperation partners, Erywan called on the two countries to maintain close cooperation within the framework of ASEAN-China relations, advance their comprehensive strategic partnership, and bring benefits to the people of all countries in the region.

Brunei fully supports China in successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting next year and looks forward to China exerting greater influence and leadership in international and regional affairs, he added.

Both sides agreed to work together to uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea and accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

Both sides held that the international community should strive for a genuine comprehensive and durable ceasefire on the Israel-Palestine issue, implement the principle of "the Palestinians governing Palestine", adhere unswervingly to the general direction of the two-state solution, avoid double standards, and promote the long-term peace and stability of the Middle East.

