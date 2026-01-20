In pics: transformation of Yuhu Village in SW China from poverty to prosperity

Xinhua) 08:56, January 20, 2026

A visitor takes photos at the visitor service center in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

In recent years, Yuhu has developed a distinct path that balances economic growth with environmental protection. Leveraging its well-preserved Naxi cultural heritage and exceptional natural scenery, the village has attracted visitors from around the world. At the same time, it has continued to improve infrastructure and public services, attracting a growing number of residents to return home for businesses.

In 2025, Yuhu Village welcomed about 1.2 million visits, generating 75 million yuan (10.8 million U.S. dollars) in revenue -- with the average income of locals increasing from 13,000 yuan (1,865 U.S. dollars) in 2019 to about 35,000 yuan (5,022 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

A drone photo taken from Yuhu Village shows a view of Yulong Snow Mountain, in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

Forest rangers of Yuhu Village conduct patrols at the foot of Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows an exterior view of the visitor service center in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

A worker hooks tiles onto a crane at a construction site in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

People work at the construction site of a homestay in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

A villager introduces the features of traditional Naxi architecture in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

A drone photo taken from Yuhu Village shows a sunrise view of Yulong Snow Mountain in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

A senior citizen walks in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

People visit a horse farm in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

A drone photo taken from Yuhu Village shows a sunrise view of Yulong Snow Mountain, in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 18, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

Visitors hike in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

Visitors make pastries with flower filling in Yuhu Village, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

People visit the Yuhu Village of Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. Yuhu Village, nestled in Baisha Township of Yulong Naxi Autonomous County in the city of Lijiang in Yunnan, is one of the earliest settlements of the Naxi ethnic people. The village was once among the poorest villages in Lijiang because of its poor soil and limited transportation links.

