View of sunrise on Meili Snow Mountain in SW China

Xinhua) 15:10, January 03, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 1, 2026 shows sunlight shining on the Meili Snow Mountain in Deqen County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. People across China welcome the arrival of 2026 at sunrise. (Photo by Li Chunlei/Xinhua)

