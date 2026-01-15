Yunnan's Nakeli Village becomes popular winter travel destination

Xinhua) 09:36, January 15, 2026

A tourist buys local food at a stall in Nakeli Village, in Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Ning'er, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Jan. 14, 2026. The village of Nakeli, previously witnessed boisterous camel caravans carrying sacks of tea leaves while winding through ancient China's vast western area all the way to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Today, the village has become a popular winter travel destination for tourists, thanks to its unique Tea Horse Road culture and pleasant climate. Besides visiting historical sites, tourists can also immerse themselves in activities such as making Pu'er tea products, retracing ancient paths on horseback, and tasting intangible cultural heritage cuisine. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Villagers make Pu'er tea beverage at their tea store in Nakeli Village, in Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Ning'er, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Jan. 14, 2026. The village of Nakeli, previously witnessed boisterous camel caravans carrying sacks of tea leaves while winding through ancient China's vast western area all the way to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Today, the village has become a popular winter travel destination for tourists, thanks to its unique Tea Horse Road culture and pleasant climate. Besides visiting historical sites, tourists can also immerse themselves in activities such as making Pu'er tea products, retracing ancient paths on horseback, and tasting intangible cultural heritage cuisine. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists ride a horse in Nakeli Village, in Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Ning'er, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Jan. 14, 2026. The village of Nakeli, previously witnessed boisterous camel caravans carrying sacks of tea leaves while winding through ancient China's vast western area all the way to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Today, the village has become a popular winter travel destination for tourists, thanks to its unique Tea Horse Road culture and pleasant climate. Besides visiting historical sites, tourists can also immerse themselves in activities such as making Pu'er tea products, retracing ancient paths on horseback, and tasting intangible cultural heritage cuisine. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows Pu'er tea products in Nakeli Village, in Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Ning'er, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The village of Nakeli, previously witnessed boisterous camel caravans carrying sacks of tea leaves while winding through ancient China's vast western area all the way to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Today, the village has become a popular winter travel destination for tourists, thanks to its unique Tea Horse Road culture and pleasant climate. Besides visiting historical sites, tourists can also immerse themselves in activities such as making Pu'er tea products, retracing ancient paths on horseback, and tasting intangible cultural heritage cuisine. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Tourists visit Nakeli Village, in Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Ning'er, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Jan. 14, 2026. The village of Nakeli, previously witnessed boisterous camel caravans carrying sacks of tea leaves while winding through ancient China's vast western area all the way to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Today, the village has become a popular winter travel destination for tourists, thanks to its unique Tea Horse Road culture and pleasant climate. Besides visiting historical sites, tourists can also immerse themselves in activities such as making Pu'er tea products, retracing ancient paths on horseback, and tasting intangible cultural heritage cuisine. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A drone photo taken on Jan. 14, 2026 shows a view of Nakeli Village, in Hani and Yi Autonomous County of Ning'er, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The village of Nakeli, previously witnessed boisterous camel caravans carrying sacks of tea leaves while winding through ancient China's vast western area all the way to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Today, the village has become a popular winter travel destination for tourists, thanks to its unique Tea Horse Road culture and pleasant climate. Besides visiting historical sites, tourists can also immerse themselves in activities such as making Pu'er tea products, retracing ancient paths on horseback, and tasting intangible cultural heritage cuisine. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

