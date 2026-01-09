Home>>
Migratory cranes transform Yunnan's Lashi Lake into winter wonderland
(People's Daily Online) 15:29, January 09, 2026
In the depths of winter, Lashi Lake in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, presents a magnificent scene. Clear blue waters mirror the sky above, while trees adorned with golden foliage line the shallows, creating a tranquil backdrop for flocks of common cranes that have made the lake their winter refuge.
The elegant cranes soar over the lake, bringing life to the serene landscape. Together with shimmering waters, amber-leafed trees, and distant mountains, they form a harmonious, poetic winter scene.
Photos
