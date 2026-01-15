Farmers busy harvesting coffee cherries in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:20, January 15, 2026

Photo shows coffee cherries in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

With the coffee cherry harvest now in its middle and late stages in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, farmers are busy in the fields, racing to supply markets ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival.

Menglian's favorable climate and elevation have helped establish it as one of China's premier specialty coffee regions. About 70 percent of the county's coffee plantations are located within the optimal altitude range of 1,300 to 1,700 meters.

After years of development, the county now has 120,100 mu (about 8,006.67 hectares) of coffee plantations, including 80,000 mu with stable, high yields. Menglian is home to 116 coffee processing enterprises, employing over 70,000 people. The 2024/2025 harvest season produced 12,900 tonnes of green coffee beans, with premium-grade beans accounting for 71 percent of output, maintaining the county's top ranking in Yunnan Province.

A coffee farmer picks coffee cherries in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

