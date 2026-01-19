China's Lecheng emerges as medical tourism destination, innovation hub

Xinhua) 11:15, January 19, 2026

HAIKOU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- In south China's island province of Hainan, tourists come for the sunshine, beaches and sea breezes, but 11-year-old Xia Boyang has found something far more transformative: the chance to hear clearly again.

For most of his childhood, Xia relied on hearing aids. By the time he was in second grade, however, his hearing had deteriorated to about 90 decibels -- a level at which everyday sounds fade almost entirely.

The condition took an emotional toll. Xia struggled to communicate with his classmates and gradually withdrew. "I know why they don't want to play with me," his mother remembers he once told her. "They get annoyed when I ask them to repeat things."

His parents tried a range of treatments, from traditional remedies to acupuncture, but saw little improvement.

The turning point came last July, when the family traveled to Hainan's Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, which is a special medical area within the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) that allows patients to access medical devices and pharmaceuticals that have been approved overseas but are not yet available in China.

At Shulan (Boao) Hospital, Xia underwent surgery to implant the Nucleus Nexa System -- the world's first smart cochlear implant, launched by Cochlear, a global leader in implantable hearing solutions.

When the device was activated one month after surgery, a faint electronic tone played aloud. Xia raised his hand; It was the first clear sound he had recognized in years.

Xia is among more than 200,000 patients who have benefited from the medical zone in Lecheng, which has emerged as a key frontier in China's medical opening-up, backed by special policies covering medical treatment, research, management and international exchange.

Lecheng is expanding into the international medical tourism market. Leveraging Hainan's tourism appeal and the zone's strengths in licensed medical services and health management, it has launched 35 domestic or international medical tourism routes, offering services ranging from chronic disease rehabilitation to traditional wellness therapies and early screening programs.

In 2025, the zone recorded a total of 865,300 medical tourism visits, up 109.18 percent from the previous year.

Singaporean Loh Tian Hwee first learned about Lecheng during a business trip to Hainan. Attracted by its blend of advanced medical care and wellness services, he tried out aromatherapy, shockwave therapy and singing bowl healing.

"It helps me release pain, ease discomfort and recharge both body and mind," Loh said. "I'd love to come back and bring my friends."

Beyond its role as a medical tourism hub, Lecheng has emerged as a magnet for international medical investment. It has attracted about 60 foreign-funded enterprises and four overseas medical institutions, and established cooperation with more than 180 companies from over 20 countries and regions.

It has introduced more than 500 innovative medicines and medical devices approved overseas but not yet available domestically.

One such medicine is Opzelura (ruxolitinib cream), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of vitiligo. It was brought to Lecheng by China Medical System Holdings Limited, and by the end of November 2025, nearly 8,000 patients had accessed the therapy through the pilot zone.

"That was a pleasant surprise," said Zong Fang, the company's deputy director of public affairs, noting that demand exceeded expectations.

Encouraged by demand and policy support, the company has begun building a production base in Hainan and is scheduled to begin local operations by the end of 2026.

Once an underdeveloped frontier, Hainan became China's largest special economic zone in 1988. A master plan released in 2020 set the goal of building the island into a globally influential, high-level FTP by the middle of the century.

On Dec. 18, China launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan FTP -- the world's largest FTP by area -- allowing the freer entry of overseas goods, broader zero-tariff coverage and more business-friendly measures.

A zero-tariff policy on imported medicines and medical devices saved medical institutions, medical universities and research institutes in Lecheng nearly 62 million yuan in duties from December 2024 to the end of 2025, according to customs authorities in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

"Lecheng has become a window into China's opening-up, sending a clear message to the world that the country will continue to open its doors wider," said Fu Sheng, director of the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration. "It will promote the integrated development of medical services, pharmaceuticals, research and industry, with the goal of becoming a world-class medical tourism destination and innovation hub."

For Xia's mother, the impact is already tangible.

"I don't expect him to suddenly become exceptional or to hear perfectly," she said. "All I hope is that when he's playing with other children and someone calls his name, he can run over happily."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)