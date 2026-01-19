We Are China

Hainan FTP's 1st month of island-wide special customs boosts passenger convenience

Xinhua) 08:36, January 19, 2026

An inbound passenger is pictured after passing border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

HAIKOU, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- One month into the island-wide special customs operations, Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China has made initial achievements in passenger convenience.

According to statistics, the island has seen more than 310,000 entries and exits in the first month since special customs operations began. Foreign nationals accounted for 59 percent of these border crossings with 186,000 entries and exits. Meanwhile, visa-free entry policies welcomed some 87,000 foreign travelers to Hainan, which accounted for 93 percent of all foreign arrivals in the province.

Foreign travelers wait for border inspection procedures at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Inbound passengers go through border inspection procedures at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Flight DE2362, operating on the Frankfurt-Bangkok-Sanya route, arrives at Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 14, 2026. (Xinhua)

Inbound passengers go through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 17, 2026.(Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Inbound passengers go through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

An inbound passenger goes through border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Inbound passengers wait for border inspection procedures at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

