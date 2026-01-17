Hainan Science and Technology Museum kicks off trial operation

Xinhua) 09:54, January 17, 2026

A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

A brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum in a spiraling "auspicious cloud" design boasts a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. It highlights Hainan's advantages in innovation, showcases local technological achievements, and reflects the integration of ecology and technology. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

People visit the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

People visit the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

People try VR devices at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

People explore the simulation module of China's space station at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

A drone photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

People visit the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

People play a game of imitating birds feeding at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

People play Go against a robot at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

A staff member demonstrates a simple science experiment at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum has recently kicked off trial operation, drawing numerous families and science fans to explore the immersive and hands-on exhibits there.

