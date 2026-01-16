China's Hainan witnesses booming wave of inbound travelers
Tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026. Hainan, now at its peak season, witnesses a booming wave of inbound travelers.
Thanks to continuously expanding visa-free policy, passengers from 86 countries can now enter Hainan visa-free, making the island province one of China's most accessible destinations for international travelers. Hainan is also connected to other parts of the world by 92 international and regional passenger air routes.
In 2025 alone, the province received around 1.5 million inbound tourists, a year-on-year growth of 35.2 percent, according to statistics from local authorities. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A foreign tourist selects tea products at a market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026.
Foreign tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026.
Foreign tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026.
Foreign tourists check out at a market in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026.
Foreign tourists shop at a supermarket in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026.
Foreign tourists have fun at the Dadonghai scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, on Jan. 11, 2026.
