China's Hainan reports surging green electricity trade in 2025

Xinhua) 08:43, January 15, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on March 16, 2025 shows the photovoltaic devices at a parking lot in the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

HAIKOU, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- South China's island province of Hainan reported a record-breaking 14.727 billion kilowatt-hours in green electricity and green certificate transactions in 2025, the provincial power exchange center said on Wednesday.

The figure represents an 8.9-fold increase from the 1.488 billion kilowatt-hours traded in 2024, injecting strong momentum into the green, low-carbon development of the Hainan Free Trade Port, the center noted.

Together, the transactions equated to a standard coal consumption reduction of approximately 5.89 million tonnes and a carbon dioxide emissions cut of about 14.68 million tonnes.

Green electricity is power that is generated with near-zero carbon dioxide emissions, and is primarily generated by the sun, wind, or other renewable sources. Green certificates are the sole proof of renewable energy consumption, with each certificate marking 1,000 kilowatt-hours of green electricity.

A province rich in wind and solar resources, Hainan has accelerated its transformation into a clean energy island and refined its green electricity trading mechanism.

