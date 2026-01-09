Island-wide special customs operations fuel Hainan's New Year holiday tourism boom

13:19, January 09, 2026

This photo taken on Dec. 18, 2025 shows an interior view of Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

South China's island province of Hainan kicked off the new year with strong tourism growth, following the launch of island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP).

During the New Year holiday period, Hainan received more than 2.17 million tourist visits, marking a 25.2 percent year-on-year increase, with tourism spending reaching 3.136 billion yuan ($450 million), up 28.9 percent from the same period last year. The figures signal a strong start for the province as it builds momentum toward becoming an international tourism and consumption center.

Just weeks before the launch of island-wide special customs operations, Hainan rolled out a new offshore duty-free policy on Nov. 1, 2025, which expanded the range of eligible goods.

Haikou Customs recorded the sale of 442,000 duty-free items during the three-day New Year holiday, up 52.4 percent compared with the same period last year, while the number of shoppers rose 60.6 percent year on year to 83,500. Offshore duty-free sales reached 712 million yuan during the period, up 128.9 percent year on year.

Streamlined visa-free entry policies have opened new doors for inbound tourism in Hainan, driving increases in both visitor numbers and shopping expenditures. As of December 2025, visitors from 86 countries could enter Hainan visa-free.

Online travel service provider Qunar reported that Haikou and Sanya led the country in inbound flight bookings during the New Year holiday, increasing more than threefold and fivefold year on year, respectively. Malaysia and South Korea emerged as key source markets, bringing a more diverse mix of visitors.

In addition, the 988-kilometer scenic highway loop of Hainan has become a draw in its own right, serving as a popular sightseeing route that connects 12 coastal cities and counties.

With a history of 400 years, Shenchong village in Danzhou city exemplifies this transformation. Once a sleepy, overlooked village whose unique volcanic stone houses and coastal views went largely unnoticed, Shenchong has taken on new vitality thanks to the highway.

"With roads improved and houses renovated, more people come to visit now — they stay in B&Bs and enjoy the scenery," said He Sanjie, who regularly walks through the village and has witnessed the changes firsthand.

A coastal resort development has integrated the village, ocean, beaches, mangroves, and ancient salt fields into an attractive tourism destination. During the New Year holiday, Shenchong also hosted an electronic music festival that kept many visitors lingering longer than planned.

With tourist numbers rising and incomes growing, an increasing number of former migrant workers have returned home to join the tourism sector. "After the launch of island-wide special customs operations, Hainan is more open to the outside world. That means more job opportunities for people," He said.

"We're optimistic about the new opportunities brought by island-wide special customs operations," said Ge Yongqi, general manager of Hainan Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd. "We continue to explore resources along the highway and help boost rural tourism — offering visitors scenic beauty while raising villagers' incomes."

Shenchong is far from alone. Many villages along the highway have experienced similar revivals. The highway has enabled diverse forms of tourism, including marine tourism, wellness travel and sports tourism.

The Sanya Serenity Marina, located on the Luhuitou Peninsula in Sanya, attracts many tourists.

"We grew because of sports events, and we've witnessed Hainan's tourism sector opening wider to the world," said Chen Xiaoyu, general manager of the marina's operations center. Upgraded customs facilities and supportive business policies have allowed the marina to develop new business lines.

With 325 all-weather berths capable of accommodating vessels up to 200 feet and a harbor area spanning 10 hectares, the marina has twice served as a stopover port for the Volvo Ocean Race, offering international sailors berthing, maintenance, refueling and other services.

The marina has implemented a one-stop clearance system with smart services, cutting the time for border inspection and crew change procedures by 20 percent and 30 percent, respectively, significantly improving efficiency for international yachts.

The FTP's policies have further unlocked the marina's potential. The exemption from customs duty guarantees for incoming yachts has attracted more boat owners from Europe and Southeast Asia. At the same time, zero-tariff policies have substantially reduced costs for importing equipment and purchasing maintenance parts for international yachts.

"We will leverage these policies to further facilitate entry, expand tourism offerings, and ensure the tourist market operates in line with regulations. Our goal is to make every visitor feel welcome and at ease, and to contribute to building Hainan into an international tourism and consumption center," said Chen Tiejun, director of Hainan's provincial department of tourism, culture, radio, television and sports.

